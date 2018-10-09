Tuesday's weather: A blustery day, with rain over Connacht and much of Ulster this morning

Today

Today will be a blustery day, with strong and gusty southerly winds.

Rain over Connacht and much of Ulster for a time this morning, heavy in places, with some poor driving conditions, but drier there this afternoon.

Brighter and mostly dry elsewhere, with the clouds breaking locally, to allow some sunny spells to develop.

Top temperatures of 15 to 18 C.

Tonight

Breezy tonight with fresh southerly winds.

A few patches of mist and drizzle scattered about, but most places dry, with a few clear spells in places.

Mild, lowest temperatures 11 to 14 C.

Rainfall warning (status yellow) for Donegal, Mayo and Sligo

A slow moving band of rain will continue to bring heavy rain at times with additional rainfall amounts of 25-40mm likely.