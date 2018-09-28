Tsunami tears through Indonesian city following 7.5 magnitude earthquake

Indonesia has been hit by a powerful tsunami after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake earlier this morning.

The wave – reportedly measuring over 6.5ft - tore through the provincial capital of Palu on the island of Sulawesi this morning.

The wave struck not long after authorities lifted a tsunami warning.

On local new television this morning, a spokesperson for the Indonesian disaster agency said houses were swept away and families have been reported missing.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said search and rescue efforts have been hampered by darkness and a communications blackout.

Videos shared on social media appear to show the force of the wave as it crashed into the Indonesian island.

The video shows the water sweeping away buildings and causing severe damage to the town’s mosque.

Officials have reported five deaths in the area.

The US Geological Survey said the quake was relatively shallow – at a depth of 10km.

Prelim M7.5 Earthquake Minahasa, Sulawesi, Indonesia Sep-28 10:02 UTC, updates https://t.co/PJqcklbxow — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) September 28, 2018

The U.S. Geological Survey said the shallow quake was centered at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

It struck just before 11am Irish time. A tsunami warning was issued, however it was lifted shortly after.

Gempa dengan kekuatan 7,7 guncang Kota Palu dan Donggala Sulawesi Tengah. Banyak bangunan roboh. Masyarakat berhamburan keluar rumah dan bangunan. Peringatan dini tsunami sempat diaktivasi selama 30 menit oleh BMKG. Evakuasi dan pendataan masih dilakukan. pic.twitter.com/epJUvzWc7t — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) September 28, 2018

It comes after a series of earthquakes struck the Indonesian island of Lombok last month killing hundreds of people.