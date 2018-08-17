Trump's military parade in Washington 'postponed until 2019'

The Pentagon has said that a large US military parade requested by Donald Trump could be delayed until next year.

The White House and US Defence Department had been planning to hold the event in Washington DC in November, to mark the Veterans Day public holiday.

However, CNBC this week reported that the potential cost of the event had risen to $92 million (€79 million) - $80 million (€70 million) more than originally estimated.

It now looks as if the parade will be held back until some stage in 2019.

In a statement quoted by the Washington Post, Pentagon spokesperson Colonel Rob Manning said: "The Department of Defence and White House have been planning a parade to honor America’s military veterans and commemorate the centennial of World War I.

"We originally targeted November 10, 2018 for this event but have now agreed to explore opportunities in 2019."

President Trump has previously said he was inspired by the military parade he saw in France while visiting for Bastille Day last year.

He described it as a "beautiful thing to see".

He added: "Because of what I witnessed, we might do something like that on July 4th in Washington, down Pennsylvania Avenue".

It was later reported that the event in the US capital would instead be held to coincide with Veterans Day.

Confirming plans for the parade earlier this year, the White House said President Trump had asked defence officials "to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation".

There hasn't been a major military parade in Washington since 1991.