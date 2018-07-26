PICTURES: Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star replaced after being vandalised

The star of US President Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been replaced, after being vandalised.

The star was destroyed on Wednesday morning by a man with a pick axe.

This is the second time in less than two years the star was vandalised.

Construction workers use a shovel to remove the destroyed star of Donald Trump on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood | Image: Christian Monterrosa/SIPA USA/PA Images

However workers had replaced the damaged star by Wednesday afternoon.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame.

Its CEO Leron Gubler said: "The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees.

"When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalise a California State landmark.

Workers replace the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of US President Donald Trump after it was destroyed by a man with a pickax in Los Angeles | Image: Ronen Tivony/SIPA USA/PA Images

"Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property."

Mr Gubler said the chamber is working with the police and intends to prosecute to the full extent of the law.

He said this is something the chamber would do "for any Walk of Fame star that has been vandalised".

Workers replace the Hollywood Walk of Fame star of US President Donald Trump after it was destroyed by a man with a pickax in Los Angeles | Image: Ronen Tivony/SIPA USA/PA Images

The man responsible has turned himself in.