Trump to visit Pittsburgh following synagogue shooting despite mayor's call for him to wait

Donald Trump is travelling to Pittsburgh later today, following the shooting dead of 11 people at a synagogue in the city over the weekend.

The victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue ranged in age from 54 to 97, and included two brothers and a married couple.

Six other people were injured, including four police officers.

Funeral arrangements announced for Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims https://t.co/buV2Qt3WAe pic.twitter.com/KanFfnGRTR — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) October 30, 2018

The man accused of the attack - 46-year-old Robert Bowers - has appeared in court, facing federal murder and assault charges.

He could face the death penalty if found guilty of some of the charges he faces.

The White House yesterday said President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump First Lady would travel to Pennsylvania "to express the support of the American people and grieve with the Pittsburgh community".

The US President has described the shooting as an "evil Anti-Semitic attack" and "an assault on humanity".

The visit comes despite a call for President Trump to not visit the city immediately.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto requested that any visit not happen “while we are burying the dead" - with the funerals of those killed set to begin today.

"I do believe that it would be best to put the attention on the families this week," Mr Peduto told CNN.

"You are not welcome in Pittsburgh"

Meanwhile, a number of Jewish leaders in Pittsburgh have said the US President is not welcome in the city until he ceases his "assault on immigrants and refugees".

11 members of the Pittsburgh affiliate of a progressive Jewish group called Bend the Arc have published an open letter to the President.

They write: "For the past three years your words and your policies have emboldened a growing white nationalist movement. You yourself called the murderer evil, but yesterday’s violence is the direct culmination of your influence.

"President Trump, you are not welcome in Pittsburgh until you commit yourself to compassionate, democratic policies that recognise the dignity of all of us."

The Washington Post reports that more than 35,000 people have signed the letter.

The White House has rejected suggestions that President Trump's often inflammatory rhetoric was an influence on the shooter, or a factor in the mail bombs recently sent to a number of the President's prominent critics.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders argued: "The only person responsible for carrying out either of these heinous acts were the individuals who carried them out.

"The President is not responsible for these acts. Again, the very first action that the President did was condemn these heinous acts."