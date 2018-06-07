Trump threatens North Korea with further sanctions if Singapore summit fails

US President Donald Trump has threatened North Korea with further sanctions – if next week’s summit proves unsuccessful.

President Trump is due to meet North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore next Tuesday.

The road to the high-profile meeting has been rocky – after President Trump abruptly cancelled it over what he called the “tremendous anger and open hostility” displayed by the North Korean regime.

He later confirmed it would go ahead after “real progress” was made in negotiations.

Speaking this evening he said US objectives for the summit are clear - as are the consequences of not reaching an agreement:

“If they don’t denuclearise that will not be acceptable,” he said.

“We cannot take sanctions off – the sanctions are extraordinarily powerful.

“I could add a lot more but I have chosen not to do that at this time – but that may happen.”

He also insisted he does not have to prepare much for the summit.

He said the success of the meeting will boil down to the attitudes displayed by each side.

“I think I am very well prepared,” he said.

“I don’t think I have to prepare very much; it is about attitude; it is about willingness to get things done.

“But I think I have been preparing for this summit for a very long time – as has the other side.”

The summit will be held on Singapore’s Sentosa island at the five-star Capella hotel.