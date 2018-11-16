Trump says he has answered special counsel's questions but hasn't submitted them yet

The US President insisted he is not 'agitated' by the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference

Donald Trump. Picture by: Ron Sachs/DPA/PA Images

Donald Trump has said he has written answers to questions from special counsel Robert Mueller - but has yet to submit them.

Mr Mueller is leading the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

It has long been reported by US media outlets that Mueller wants to question Trump about a number of issues as part of his investigation.

However, the special counsel has met with resistance from the White House and President Trump's lawyers.

Speaking in the White House today, President Trump said: "I write the answers - my lawyers don't write answers, I write answers.

"I was asked a series of questions. I've answered them very easily... very easily. I'm sure they're tripped up, because you know they like to catch people."

He added: "You have to always be careful when you answer questions with people who probably have bad intentions.

"The questions were very routinely answered by me... I haven't submitted them yet, I just finished them."

The US President also repeated his frequent accusation that the Russia probe is a "hoax" and insisted he is not "agitated" by it.

He also suggested he has heard the probe is 'ending' soon.

President Trump has repeatedly criticised the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt", and only yesterday claimed the inner workings of the investigation are "a total mess".

Concerns have been raised about the future of the special counsel probe in recent weeks, in particular after the appointment of the new acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker.

Mr Whitaker has previously publicly criticised the Mueller probe, but The Associated Press this week reported that the justice chief has told US Senator Lindsey Graham that the investigation 'will proceed'.


