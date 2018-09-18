Trump escalates trade war with tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese imports

Donald Trump has further escalated the trade war between the US and China, slapping tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The 10% tariffs will take effect next Monday, and will jump to 25% from January.

President Trump also says another $267 billion worth of imports will be hit with tariffs 'immediately' if Beijing retaliates against the latest action.

More than 5,700 products will be hit with tariffs - ranging from seafood to industrial goods and chemicals.

However, officials have decided to remove a number of items - including consumer electronics such as smart watches - from their original list of goods set for extra tariffs.

In a statement, the US President said: "For months, we have urged China to change these unfair practices, and give fair and reciprocal treatment to American companies.

"We have been very clear about the type of changes that need to be made, and we have given China every opportunity to treat us more fairly. But, so far, China has been unwilling to change its practices."

He added: "I urge China’s leaders to take swift action to end their country’s unfair trade practices. Hopefully, this trade situation will be resolved, in the end, by myself and President Xi of China, for whom I have great respect and affection."

Tariffs have put the U.S. in a very strong bargaining position, with Billions of Dollars, and Jobs, flowing into our Country - and yet cost increases have thus far been almost unnoticeable. If countries will not make fair deals with us, they will be “Tariffed!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2018

The US has previously hit $50 billion worth of Chinese goods with additional duties, prompting China to quickly retaliate with tit-for-tat tariffs.

President Trump has warned that he's willing to hit virtually all goods imported from China - amounting to around $500 billion worth of imports - with tariffs.