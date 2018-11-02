Trump channels Game of Thrones to promote further Iran sanctions

The US President has channelled the hit HBO show Game of Thrones to troll Iran ahead of the re-imposition of strict economic sanctions on the country.

Donald Trump this afternoon tweeted an image of himself with the words: "Sanctions are coming. November 5."

The slogan is a reference to the "Winter is Coming" motto of House Stark, one of the main families in the show.

It is not known whether producers of Game of Thrones granted the US President permission to use the likeness in his Tweet.

The Tweet came after the White House confirmed plans to fully re-impose all US sanctions that were lifted under the Iran nuclear Deal.

The re-imposition is in addition to the "unprecedented sanctions" imposed by the Trump administration in August.

The White House said the sanction to be re-introduced on November 5th will target "critical sectors of Iran's economy, such as its energy, shipping, shipbuilding, and financial sectors.

Over 700 "individuals, entities, vessels, and aircraft" are being returned to the US sanctions list.

The sanctions will target Iranian banks, oil exporters, shipping companies and financial institutions.

The White House said they will cut off revenues Iran uses to "bankroll terrorist groups, foment global instability, fund nuclear and ballistic missile programs, and enrich its leaders."

It said the US will target all those "who attempt to violate or circumvent" the sanctions with businesses and country's who fail to wind down sanctionable activities with Iran risking "severe consequences."

EU resistance

The EU has signalled its intention to set up a “special purpose vehicle” to process Iran’s import and export payments in a bid to ensure trade with the country continues after the November deadline.

Last week, the EU foreign affairs High Representative Federica Mogherini said the vehicle could be in place by the time the new sanctions come into force or shortly after.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesman told the Reuters news agency that Iran was unconcerned at the return of sanctions.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) restricted Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief on economic sanctions.

The deal, agreed in 2015 between Iran and six global powers, restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief on economic sanctions against the country.

All of the signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are nuclear-armed, except Germany.

President Trump has long been opposed to the agreement - labelling it a "horrible, one-sided deal" and claiming it left the Iranian government flush with cash used to fuel conflict in the Middle East.

The rest of the signatories have vowed to honour the agreement - and after the first round of sanctions, foreign ministers from the EU, Germany, France and the UK said they 'deeply regretted' the sanctions.

The signatories have vowed to set up a new payment system to maintain business with Iran and bypass US sanctions.

Oil supply

In its statement, the Trump administration said global oil supplies will exceed demand next year, making it easier for countries to cut Iranian oil imports to zero.

It said it is working with oil producers around the world to increase their supply.

Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, told reporters that Saudi Arabia had been "very helpful" in

bolstering oil supplies while the US moved to re-impose sanctions against Tehran.