Trump and Obama in final push ahead of high-stakes US midterm elections

US President Donald Trump and Barack Obama have given rousing speeches as the US enters the last day of campaigning before Americans cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday.

Speaking at a rally in Macon, Georgia Mr Trump ramped up his hard-line rhetoric on immigration - as he issued warnings about the caravan of migrants heading to the US border with Mexico.

He told supporters to "look at what is marching up - that's an invasion". He said Democrats encouraged chaos at US borders because it was good politics.

The billionaire tycoon likened voting Democrat to taking "a giant wrecking ball to our economy" as he addressed the cheering crowd.

"This election will decide whether we build on this extraordinary prosperity we have created," he added.

However, speaking in Gary, Indiana former president Mr Obama said Republicans were taking credit for economic gains that started under his presidency.

Former US president Barack Obama campaigns alongside Florida's Democratic candidates in Miami | Image:Al Diaz/Zuma Press/PA Images

"You hear those Republicans brag about how good the economy is, where do you think that started?" he asked.

Without naming the current US leader, Mr Obama condemned him and Republicans for what he described as divisive policies.

Mr Obama accused Mr Trump of lying and "fear-mongering", warning Democrats not to get distracted.

He criticised Republicans for trying to repeal Obamacare while claiming to support the healthcare law's protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

Mr Obama, campaigning on behalf of candidate Joe Donnelly, added: "The only check right now on the behaviour of these Republicans is you and your vote."

Meanwhile, President Trump said the final sprint before the polls reminded him of the lead-up to his presidential victory in 2016.

The politician, who appeared at rallies for candidates Brian Kemp in Georgia and Marsha Blackburn in Chattanooga, Tennessee said there was "electricity in the air like I haven't seen since '16".

US President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House | Image: J Scott Applewhite/AP/Press Association Images

The US leader also hit back at his predecessor - accusing him of breaking promises on trade, economic recovery and his vow that patients could keep their doctors under his healthcare law.

Elsewhere, singer Rihanna became the latest musician to condemn the president for using her music at his rallies after her song 'Don't Stop The Music' was heard playing in Chattanooga.

She branded the rally "tragic" in a Twitter post soon afterwards.

Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Offices up for election during the midterms are members of the US Congress - including all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives and 35 seats in the US Senate.

While several states also elect their governors.

Both houses of Congress are currently controlled by President Trump's Republican Party.

The elections are generally seen to act as a litmus test on the president.