Trump admits paying hush money to porn star and Playboy model

US President Donald Trump has admitted the hush money paid to two women during the 2016 Presidential election campaign came from him.

In an interview with Fox & Friends, President Trump claimed he learned about the payments “later on” and insisted they were paid out of his personal finances rather than his campaign.

On Tuesday, his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to election finance charges over the payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal.

Both women claim to have affairs with Mr Trump while he was married to his current wife Melania.

Mr Cohen said the payments were made "at the request of the candidate" to stop them sharing damaging information during the election campaign.

He said the payments were made for the “principal purpose of influencing the election."

In the Fox & Friends interview, due to be published today, President Trump said the payments “didn't come out of the campaign, they came from me."

"They weren't taken out of campaign finance, that's the big thing," he says. "My first question when I heard about it was did they come out of the campaign because that could be a little dicey."

The account contradicts Mr Cohen’s statement – who has revealed he paid off porn Ms Daniels and Ms McDougal at President Trump's instruction.

Mr Cohen gave the details while pleading guilty to a charge of making an excessive campaign contribution.

Yesterday, Mr Cohen's lawyer Lanny Davis confirmed that the candidate his client was referring to was President Trump.

He said it was "absolutely clear that Donald Trump committed a felony" by ordering hush payments and that he had "lied about it."

In a news conference that followed Cohen's revelations on Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders insisted that the president had done "nothing wrong."

"Just because Michael Cohen made a plea deal doesn't mean that that implicates the president on anything," she said.

During the upcoming Fox & Friends interview, President Trump was also asked if the press was the "enemy of the people."

"No, not at all,” he replied. “But the fake news is and the fake news is comprised of, it's a lot, it's a big chunk.

"Somebody said, what's the chunk? I said 80%."

Before he was fired Mr Cohen claimed he had paid the hush money out of his own pcket and was not reimbursed by the President.

In March the White house claimed President Trump was not aware of the payment and had denied “all of these allegations.”

In April, President Trump said he did not know about the payment or where the money came from.

It was not until April that the US President admitted that he reimbursed Mr Cohen for the payments which formed part of a non-disclosure agreement.

With reporting from IRN ...