Trump accuses China of trying to 'interfere' in US midterm elections

Donald Trump has accused China of attempting to meddle in the upcoming US midterm elections.

The US President is today chairing a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York.

Amid the ongoing trade war between the US and China, President Trump accused Beijing of interfering ahead of November's high-stakes congressional elections.

He told the other leaders in attendance: "Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election... against my administration.

"They do not want me or us to win, because I am the first President to ever challenge China on trade. That's something we are extremely proud of."

Amid the ongoing investigations into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, concerns have repeatedly been raised about potential cyber attacks in the lead-up to this year's vote.

The elections in November will see all seats in the US House of Representatives up for grabs, along with a third of Senate seats.

Earlier this month, President Trump issued an executive order allowing fresh sanctions on people or countries who attempt to interfere in US elections.

'Good news from North Korea'

During his Security Council address, the US President also hailed the progress made with North Korea over the last year.

At last year's UN general assembly President Trump called Kim Jong Un 'rocket man' - but in the 12 months since he has held a high-profile summit with the North Korean leader in Singapore.

Today, Trump observed: "Many things are happening behind the scenes, away from the media, which nobody knows.

"They are happening in a very positive way... so I think you will have some very good news coming from North Korea in the coming months and years."

Following his comments before the UN General Assembly yesterday, Trump again reserved some of his strongest criticisms today for Iran.

He accused the Iranian regime of exporting "violence, terror and turmoil".

The US President claimed: "The regime is the world's leading sponsor of terror, and fuels conflict across the region and far beyond. A regime with this track record must never be allowed possess a nuclear weapon."