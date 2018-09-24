Trump Supreme Court pick facing second sexual misconduct allegation

Donald Trump’s nomination for the US Supreme Court is facing a second allegation of sexual misconduct.

The fresh allegation was revealed by the New Yorker Magazine last night.

The publication said 53-year-old Deborah Ramirez has alleged that Judge Kavanaugh waved his penis in front of her face as a dormitory party while they were both in college in 1983 - 1984.

She said she clearly remembers the judge - then a teenager - pulling up his trousers and laughing after male genitals were thrust in her face during a drinking game.

She also said he laughed at her afterwards.

She has called on the FBI to investigate the claims.

In a statement released through the White House, Judge Kavanaugh categorically denied the claims.

“This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen,” he said.

“The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so.

“This is a smear, plain and simple.

“I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name — and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building — against these last-minute allegations.”

It is the second accusation against Judge Kavanaugh since he was put forward for the Supreme Court position.

Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University has accused Judge Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a drunken high school party in the early 1980s.

She is set to testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Judge Kavanaugh will also testify.

In a statement, the White House said it “stands firmly behind Judge Kavanaugh.”

“This 35-year-old, uncorroborated claim is the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man,” it said.

“This claim is denied by all who were said to be present and is wholly inconsistent with what many women and men who knew Judge Kavanaugh at the time in college say.”

Democrat representatives have called for an “immediate postponement of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination process and for both sets of allegations to be referred to the FBI.

Judge Kavanaugh was put forward as Supreme Court candidate by President Trump following the retirement of Judge Anthony Kennedy.