'True Detective' director Cary Joji Fukunaga to take over next Bond film

The director of the first series of True Detective will take over the upcoming James Bond film, producers have announced.

Cary Joji Fukunaga will take the helm of the as-yet untitled 'Bond 25', after the previously announced director Danny Boyle left the production last month.

The film, which will again star Daniel Craig as 007, has also been delayed - with the release date of October 2019 now shifting to February 2020.

Producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: "We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."

Filming on the new film will get underway in the UK next March.

Fukunaga is best known for directing all episodes of True Detective season one.

The American filmmaker's other work includes Sin Nombre, a 2011 adaptation of Jane Eyre, and the Netflix war drama Beasts of No Nation.

The production of 'Bond 25' was thrown into turmoil last month following Boyle's departure over what were described as 'creative differences'.

It's expected to be Daniel Craig's last film as the iconic secret agent.