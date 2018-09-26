Trinity remains Ireland's top college despite dropping to 120th in the world

The College says a reduction in government investment has had a "direct impact" on the rankings

News
Trinity remains Ireland&#39;s top college despite dropping to 120th in the world

Dublin’s Trinity College remains Ireland’s top college – despite dropping three places in the latest World University Rankings.

The College has dropped back to 120th in a table topped by British institutions Oxford and Cambridge.

The rankings provide specific places for the world’s top 200 – with institutions placed in larger bands for the remaining 800.

NUI Galway has dropped anywhere between 50 and 150 places to find itself somewhere between 301st and 350th – after being ranked between 201st and 250th last year.

Trinity Dean of Research Professor Linda Doyle said the fact that the college remainis within the top 120 is “testament to the quality of our university.”

She said reduced Government investment in Irish colleges while international initiations are enjoying increased investment has had “a direct impact on the rankings.”

“We have seen an increase in performance across four of the five categories in which we are ranked which is to be welcomed,” she said.

“However, it is a measure of how competitive the field is that better performance on our part is not reflected in the rankings.”

University College Cork and Maynooth University were the only Irish colleges to improve their rankings.

UCC moved up one grouping to find itself somewhere between 301st and 350th in the world – while Maynooth entered the top 400.

UCD and the Royal College of Surgeons both kept their places in the world’s top 250 – ranking between 201st and 250th.

Dublin City University is still ranked between 401st and 500th while the University of Limerick is ranked between 501st and 600th.

Dublin Institute of Technology has dropped out of the world’s top 800 but remains withing the top 1,000.


4 Related articles
Three Irish universities among top young universities in the world

Three Irish universities among top young universities in the world

Why are Ireland's universities sliding down the world rankings?

Why are Ireland's universities sliding down the world rankings?

Student demonstration against third-level cuts to take place next month

Student demonstration against third-level cuts to take place next month

NUI Galway only Irish university to rise in latest international rankings

NUI Galway only Irish university to rise in latest international rankings