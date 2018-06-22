Trinity College to hand honorary degree to Hillary Clinton

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will receive an honorary degree from Trinity College today.

The 2016 US presidential candidate will also deliver a public lecture at the college.

A conversation with former Irish President – and Trinity chancellor – Mary Robinson will follow.

Mrs Clinton met with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday evening.

The pair had a wide ranging chat on issues including world affairs and gender equality, according to a government spokesperson.

Not everyone is getting behind Mrs Clinton’s visit however, with the Irish Anti-war Movement due to hold a protest along with TCD Students for Justice in Palestine at the Trinity front entrance between 12pm and 2pm today.

The groups are objecting to Clinton’s support for the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.