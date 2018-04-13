Tribunal hears Callinan told Comptroller and Auditor General that McCabe was not to be trusted

Seamus McCarthy says the former Garda Commissioner told him McCabe was facing sex allegations

Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, 13-04-2018. Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews

The Comptroller and Auditor General has told the Disclosures Tribunal the former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan told him Maurice McCabe wasn’t to be trusted.

The C&AG had been looking into allegations from the garda whistleblower that penalty points had been illegally cancelled by gardaí.

He said Martin Callinan told him in January 2014 there were sexual offence allegations against Sgt McCabe.

He said he was surprised and didn’t tell anyone what had happened.

The Tribunal is investigating if senior gardaí made allegations to discredit Sgt McCabe. 


