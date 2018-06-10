Tremors felt in northern England after 3.9 magnitude earthquake

Tremors have been felt in parts of northern England after a 3.9 magnitude earthquake overnight.

It happened at around near Grimsby in Lincolnshire at around 11.14pm local time, at a depth of 18 kilometres.

There were no reports of damage.

According to the British Geological Society Reports from those who experienced the quake included descriptions of 'the whole house shaking' for several seconds.

Reports from #Lincolnshire #quake describe “the whole house shook for a couple of seconds", "heard a rumble with a simultaneous trembling", "the bed started to shake", "the radiator jolted" and "thought it was a lorry crashing outside", indicating an intensity of at least 3 EMS. — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) June 9, 2018

The tremors are said to have lasted around four or five seconds.

There were reports from the independent European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre that the quake was felt up to 100 kilometres away from the epicentre.

Here is the latest version of the map of the effects of the #Hullearthquake as reported by 600+ eyewitnesses pic.twitter.com/RyqEQGBTsk — EMSC (@LastQuake) June 10, 2018

Similar size earthquakes are said to occur around once every two years in the UK area.

Last night's incident happened near the site of the 5.2 magnitude 2008 Market Rasen earthquake, which led to tremors being felt across both England and Wales.