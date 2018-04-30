Tree gifted from France to the US removed from the White House lawn

Last Monday French President Emmanuel Macron visited US President Donald Trump at the White House.

They spoke about the close relationship between their countries, trade and international issues.

It was the first State visit of Trump's presidency.

As part of the ceremonies, the two leaders - along with their spouses - planted a tree on the South Lawn.

The tree was a gift from President Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

In this April 23rd, 2018 file photo, US First Lady Melania Trump, second from right, and Brigitte Macron, second from left, watch as President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington | Image: Andrew Harnik/AP/Press Association Images

But cut to almost a week later, and the oak sapling is gone.

Photographers noticed the tree was gone days after it had been planted.

Amid speculation as to what happened to the tree, which had come from the Belleau Wood in France, the French ambassador to the US provided an explanation.

US President Donald Trump and France's President Emmanuel Macron greet each other after planting a tree on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington | Image: Yuri Gripas/DPA/PA Images

Gérard Araud explained that the tree has actually been placed in quarantine.

It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the US. It will be replanted afterwards. https://t.co/XyJRKTgPWW — Gérard Araud (@GerardAraud) April 29, 2018

On Twitter, he said: "It is in quarantine which is mandatory for any living organism imported to the US. It will be replanted afterwards."

Responding to a qurestion about quarenting the tree after it was already planted, the ambassador clarified: "The roots were enclosed in a plastic protection."

An official from President Macron's office said it will be re-planted soon in the White House gardens.

This photo shows an empty area where a tree was planted by US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The young ceremonial tree was planted in the area between the light pole at left and the tree at right | Image: Carolyn Kaster/AP/Press Association Images