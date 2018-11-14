Toyota to re-call more than 6,500 Irish cars over passenger air bag concerns

Car-maker Toyota is recalling 6,577 cars in the Irish market.

The voluntary recall affects Avensis, Corolla, Avensis Verso, Yaris and SC430 models.

The vehicles have front passenger air bag inflators, which contain a non-desiccated, phase stabilized ammonium nitrate propellant.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) says there is a risk in the inflators due to the propellant degradation occurring after prolonged exposure to high absolute humidity, high temperatures, and high temperature cycling.

It adds that activation of a non-desiccated inflator could see it rupture.

"An inflator rupture may cause metal fragments to pass through the air bag and into the vehicle interior at high speed, which may result in injury or death to vehicle occupants", it says.

The affected models were manufactured between February 2001 and April 2006.

Toyota Ireland will be writing directly to customers affected to have the airbag inspected and replaced.

The letter will also advise consumers to contact their nearest Toyota dealer or authorised repairer - who will arrange to do the repair free of charge.

Toyota Ireland can be contacted on 01-419-0222.