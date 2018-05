A woman has been rescued after being injured on Howth Head in Dublin.

The Coast Guard and members of the Dublin Fire Brigade were involved in the operation.

The Rescue 116 helicopter also took part.

Image: Supplied to Newstalk.com

The tourist, aged in her 60s, suffered a leg injury after falling off the cliff path earlier.

She was winched to safety and carried 150 meters on a stretcher, before being transferred to an ambulance.

She has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital.