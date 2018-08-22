Tough day for Trump as two former aides face prison time

Donald Trump’s presidency has been dealt a double blow in two separate criminal courts in the US.

His former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to several charges relating to hush money paid to two women who claim to have had extra-marital affairs with the now-US President.

Mr Cohen said he made the payments “at the direction" of a candidate for federal office.”

President Trump was not named in court but the dates and amounts align with payments made to porn star Stormy Daniel's and former Playmate Karen McDougal in the months leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Meanwhile the president's ex-campaign manager Paul Manafort has been found guilty on eight counts of tax and bank fraud – the first conviction secured by Robert Mueller, the special prosecutor investigating Russian meddling in the US election.

Hush money

As part of a deal with prosecutors, Mr Cohen agreed to plead guilty to one count of wilfully causing an unlawful corporate campaign contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.

President Trump fired Mr Cohen in May of this year.

As part of the deal, Mr Cohen said one payment was made "in co-ordination and at the direction of the candidate for federal office" and another was made "under the direction of the same candidate."

He added that the money was paid "for the principal purpose of influencing the election."

Presidential implications

Deputy US attorney Robert Khuzami said invoices for the payments were made to Mr Trump's company.

A top Democrat on the house intelligence committee has said Cohen's guilty plea potentially implicates Mr Trump in illegal campaign finances.

Michael Cohen took this step today so that his family can move on to the next chapter. This is Michael fulfilling his promise made on July 2nd to put his family and country first and tell the truth about Donald Trump. — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018

Today he stood up and testified under oath that Donald Trump directed him to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing an election. If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump? — Lanny Davis (@LannyDavis) August 21, 2018

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, tweeted on Tuesday that "Donald Trump directed him (Cohen) to commit a crime by making payments to two women for the principal purpose of influencing the election."

He added: "If those payments were a crime for Michael Cohen, then why wouldn't they be a crime for Donald Trump?"

Plea deal

The plea deal reportedly includes a three to five year jail term for Mr Cohen.

It also raises the possibility that he will now be required to provide information to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Mr Mueller is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia in its efforts to sway the 2016 US presidential election.

Mueller conviction

The conviction for Paul Manafort, President Trump’s ex-campaign manager, marks the first conviction secured by the Mueller probe.

The jury deliberated for four days before finding him guilty on eight out of 18 charges relating to financial crime.

Manafort was convicted of five counts of filing false income tax returns, one count of failing to file a report of a foreign bank account in 2012 and two counts of bank fraud.

Judge TS Ellis declared a mistrial on the 10 other charges after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Tax avoidance

Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS.

They accused Manafort of having avoided paying more than $16m (£12.4m) in taxes over several years.

They called carpenters, landscapers and clothiers to attest to how Manafort paid for his lavish lifestyle of expensive suits and elaborate properties through offshore wire transfers from shell companies in Cyprus and elsewhere.

Mr Trump responded to the verdict, saying he was "very sad" for Manafort.

"This has nothing to do with Russian collusion... This is a witch-hunt and a disgrace," the president said.

Presidential pardon

US senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the senate intelligence committee, warned President Trump over a possible pardon for Manafort.

"Any attempt by the president to pardon Mr Manafort or interfere in the investigation into his campaign would be a gross abuse of power and require immediate action by congress," said Mr Warner, whose committee has been investigating Russia collusion and the 2016 US election campaign.

This trial is the first of two for Manafort.

He faces a trial later this year in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, making false statements and acting as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukrainian interests.

He is also accused of witness tampering in that case.

With reporting from IRN ...