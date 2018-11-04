Tony O'Brien warns hospital trolley figures could hit 1,000 this winter

Hospital consultants are warning that the country’s public hospitals are in a state of crisis.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (ICHA) has welcomed an interview with former HSE director general Tony O'Brien in The Sunday Business Post this morning.

In the interview, Mr O’Brien warns that it is "entirely possible" that the number of people left waiting on trolleys this winter will hit 1,000.

He warns that without "significant moves" to tackle recruitment and retention issues among consultants there will be an "existential crisis" in hospital capacity.

He also used the interview to lash out at the Health Minister Simon Harris – accusing him of behaving like a "frightened little boy" during the Cervical Check scandal.

Cervical Check

Mr O’Brien stepped down from as HSE director general in May amid a wave of criticism from opposition parties over his handling of the scandal.

His contract had been due to expire in August.

In what was his first interview since his resignation, he admitted the health service’s initial response to the scandal was a “train wreck.”

He said he was horrified that women and their families were not informed that their smear test results were included in a Cervical Check audit, describing the cases as “individual tragedies.”

He said the decision to step down “very difficult” noting that he was always “absolutely certain that an objective review” would vindicate his claims that there was no deliberate cover-up of the audit by HSE management.

The Scally Report published in September found that there was a "whole systems failure" at the State screening programme but found no evidence of a conspiracy, corruption or cover up.

Recruitment and retention

Mr O’Brien also warned that the ongoing difficulties with recruitment and retention in the health service represent a “significant and dangerous problem” – and warned that cuts to new entrant pay have “poisoned the recruitment well.”

This afternoon, Dr Donal O'Hanlon, President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), warned public hospitals are in a state of crisis.

“Mr O’Brien I think confirmed that the 30% cut to new entrant consultant pay was the worst thing that happened and was non-strategic,” he said.

“We agree fully with this assessment.

“It has led to a situation where a fist of consultant posts are being filled on a non-permanent basis.

“Young well trained consultants are not returning from abroad due to this salary discrimination.”

He called on the Government to “end the discrimination against new entrant consultants” and said that this could “ensure timely patient access to care.”