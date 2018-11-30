Tonight's Late Late Toy Show inspired by The Greatest Showman

The theme of tonight's Late Late Toy Show has been revealed as The Greatest Showman.

Sets and costumes for this year's show have a circus theme inspired by the hit musical.

200 performers and 30 'toy testers' are set take part.

Tonight will mark host Ryan Tubridy's 10th toy show.

Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Speaking ahead of the broadcast, he said: "Having The Greatest Showman as our theme this year is helping to emphasise the essence of what I believe the Toy Show should be – inclusive.

"This year we are celebrating the kid who doesn’t get Snapchatted, or who doesn’t always have someone to sit beside on the bus. These kids aren’t lonely or unhappy, they just find joy in their own way."

Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

He added: "This year’s show will be wrapped up in kindness and warmth and humour, so, as the song goes, see you on The Other Side."

The Late Late Toy Show kicks off from 9:35pm on RTÉ One.