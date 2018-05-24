Tobacco worth approximately €36,000 seized at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers have seized 70 kilos of tobacco at Dublin Airport.

The discoveries were made as a result of routine operations on Wednesday night.

The tobacco is worth approximately €36,000, and represents a potential loss to the exchequer of over €30,000.

Detector dog Lottie | Image: Revenue

With the help of detector dog Lottie, 60 kilos of tobacco - branded 'Golden Virginia' - was seized when officers searched the baggage of two men in their 20s and 30s.

Thw two British nationals had arrived in Dublin from Brussels.

Separately, officers seized 10 kilos of 'Golden Virginia' tobacco when they stopped and searched a man in his 20s, also a UK national, who had arrived on a flight from Luxemburg.