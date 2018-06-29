Tobacco products and car seized by Revenue officers in Dublin

Revenue officers seized over 11,500 unstamped cigarettes, half a kilo of unstamped tobacco and a car in Dublin on Thursday.

It was part of an intelligence led operation on a private residence in Lucan.

The seizures came following a search, carried out under warrant, on the house.

The seized tobacco products have a combined value in excess of €6,500, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €5,300.

The brands seized include 'NZ', 'Kent' and 'Marlboro' cigarettes and 'Winston' and 'Camel' branded tobacco originating from Eastern Europe.

A man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were questioned.

Officers say investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.