Tobacco products and car seized by Revenue officers in Dublin

Revenue officers seized over 11,500 unstamped cigarettes, half a kilo of unstamped tobacco and a car in Dublin on Thursday.
It was part of an intelligence led operation on a private residence in Lucan.
The seizures came following a search, carried out under warrant, on the house.
The seized tobacco products have a combined value in excess of €6,500, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €5,300.
The brands seized include 'NZ', 'Kent' and 'Marlboro' cigarettes and 'Winston' and 'Camel' branded tobacco originating from Eastern Europe.
A man and woman, both aged in their 40s, were questioned.
Officers say investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.