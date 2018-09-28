Tánaiste to highlight Irish Middle East concerns during national statement to UN

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney is to deliver Ireland's national statement at the United Nations General Assembly later.

Mr Coveney will use his address to underline Ireland's strong support for multilateralism as "the best way to address global challenges".

He will also highlight Ireland's role in UN peacekeeping, disarmament and humanitarian assistance - and Irish concerns regarding the situation in the Middle East.

In his address, the Tánaiste will also strongly make the case for Ireland's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.



His speech comes at the end of a series of bilateral and high-level meetings on issues including climate change, disarmament, human rights, sustainable development and humanitarian response.



On Thursday, Mr Coveney attended a ministerial meeting on UNRWA - where he reiterated Irish support for the organisation's work with Palestine refugees.

He separately discussed with Security Council members, and a range of countries from the Middle East, ways to advance the two-state solution to the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

The Tánaiste was also the lead speaker at an event for the Women's Peace and Humanitarian Fund, of which Ireland is a founding donor.

He announced an additional €200,000 in support of the fund's work to ensure women play full and meaningful roles in building and sustaining peace.



On Friday afternoon, Mr Coveney will co-host an event - with the President of Kiribati - that highlights the impact of climate change on Kiribati and to pay tribute to the leadership Kiribati is showing on climate action and sustainable development.