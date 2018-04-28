Tánaiste says undecided voters will swing Eighth Amendment referendum

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said undecided voters want clear facts on what a vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment would mean.

He was speaking at the launch of the 'Cork Fine Gael for Yes' campaign.

The deputy leader of the party had initially expressed concerns over the Government's proposals for abortion without restriction up until 12 weeks.

Positive launch of Cork YES campaign, led by emotive+tragic stories by doctors + women forced to travel 4 basic and necessary healthcare in pregnancy. Please take time to inform yourself about the realities of abortion choices in Ireland and the need for change - @CorkTogether4Y pic.twitter.com/D4VXJGFJVv — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) April 28, 2018

However, last month he announced his support for the draft legislation the Government hopes to introduce if next month's referendum is passed.

Minister Coveney now says that undecided voters will swing the vote on May 25th.

Recent polls have shown 'Yes' with an 18-19 point lead over 'No' - but around 20% of respondents said they were undecided.

The Tánaiste says that a No vote would see the "status quo remain for another generation".

He suggested that potential outcome should motivate those in favour of repeal to persuade others to vote Yes.

Speaking in Cork, the Tánaiste said: "I am voting Yes on May 25th because I don't want to go on with my daily life knowing that at least nine or ten women every single day are being exported for their problems, because we cannot face up to that reality here.

"I'm voting Yes because I don't want to wait for the newspaper story that I believe is inevitable... that one morning tells us that a woman has hemorrhaged and died alone because of abortion drugs bought online."

Minister Coveney's comments come as canvassers with the Together for Yes umbrella group take part in 'National Canvas Day'.

Organisers say it will include a 'super-canvass' in Dundalk, with teams from across the country travelling to Co Louth.