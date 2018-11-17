Tánaiste says FG won't stay in government 'without clarity' on confidence and supply deal

Fine Gael is ready for an election, according to a number of senior ministers.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney says they are ready to go to the people.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said that while the posters aren't printed yet, the printers are well-oiled.

Confidence and supply talks between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have been progressing slowly over the last few weeks.

While negotiations are continuing, both parties have indicated that they want to avoid any general election while Brexit remains in the balance.

Speaking at the Fine Gael Árd Fheis today, the Tánaiste explained: "We'd like to set a date in June 2020, if we could do that.

"But of course that's a discussion that has to happen between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. We don't take confidence and supply for granted - but we also will not stay in government without clarity in terms of a confidence and supply agreement."

Leo Varadkar, meanwhile, suggested that a Christmas election isn't on the cards.

The Taoiseach explained: "I don't have any plans to seek a dissolution the Dáil this side of Christmas - but it's not entirely in my hands.

"Fianna Fáil could withdraw support at any time, or potentially - although I don't anticipate it - people serving in Government with us now may leave."