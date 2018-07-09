Victim tells court part of him died on night of tiger kidnapping

A man, whose family was subjected to a tiger kidnapping in Dublin, says part of him died the night it happened.

Four Dublin men will be sentenced next week after being convicted of the €2 million cash-in-transit van robbery 13 years ago.

On the night of the 13th of March 2005, a gang burst into the Richardson home in Raheny.

Paul Richardson, who worked as a cash-in-transit van driver, was forced to go to work the following day and collect money while his wife and two teenage sons were held at gunpoint in the Dublin Mountains.

Mr Richardson described it as a horrific crime committed for greed with no regard for the damage caused to him or his family.

He said he wasn’t the same person that he used to be and part of him died that night.

This is the fifth time the case has gone to trial, and his son said every time he came to court was like a wound being reopened and salt being rubbed in.

47-year-old Mark Farrelly of Moatview Court, Priorswood in Coolock, 71-year-old Christopher Corcoran of Rosedale, Raheny and 45-year-old David Byrne of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords were found guilty of robbery and false imprisonment

36-year-old Niall Byrne of Crumllin Road Flats was convicted of robbery.

They’ll be sentenced next Monday.