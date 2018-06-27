Ticketmaster uncovers potential data breach affecting global customers

Online retailer Ticketmaster has revealed it was subject to a potential data breach on Saturday June 23rd.

The company says it identified malicious software on a customer support product hosted by Inbenta Technologies - an external third-party supplier to Ticketmaster.

It says "less than 5%" of its global customer base was affected.

However it says "some" customers' personal or payment information may have been accessed by an unknown third-party.

"As soon as we discovered the malicious software, we disabled the Inbenta product across all Ticketmaster websites", the company adds.

The company says it has contacted all potentially impacted customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between February and June, 23rd.

It says it has also contacted all potentially impacted international customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and June 23rd, 2018 "out of an abundance of caution".

All notified customers should reset their passwords when they next log into their accounts.

The company adds that no customers in North America have been affected.

It says forensic teams and security experts are working to understand how the data was compromised.

It is also working with credit card companies, banks and relevant authorities.

A dedicated website has also been set up to answer customers' questions about the incident.