Thursday's weather: Very wet in the West with scattered drizzle elsewhere; Top temperatures 12 to 14C

TODAY

It will be very wet in Atlantic coastal counties this morning, with a risk of spot flooding.

Mainly dry elsewhere, with scattered patches of drizzle and with the odd bright spell.

Rain will affect the eastern half of the country this afternoon and evening – much of it light, but drying out elsewhere.

Mild but breezy with top temperatures of 12C to 14C in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

TONIGHT

Patches of drizzle and rain will clear in eastern coastal counties early tonight.

It will leave a mainly dry night with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

Cool, lowest temperatures of 3C to 7C.

Moderate to fresh south to southeasterly winds will increase strong along the Atlantic Seaboard.