Thursday's weather: Temperatures of over 30 degrees in some inland areas today

Today

Today will be hot and sunny.

The highest temperatures will be inland where it will be over 30 degrees in places, temperatures generally around the country will range between 25 and 28 degrees.

There will be light easterly winds, later on becoming moderate in strength, accordingly temperatures will be slightly lower on east and south coasts.

Sea breezes will develop along western coasts during the afternoon, these will ease in the evening.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and clear with temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.