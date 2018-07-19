Thursday's weather: Sunny spells with rain or drizzle spreading this evening

Today

Today will be dry with good sunny spells at first but cloud will gradually thicken from the west with patchy rain or drizzle affecting parts of the west and northwest by evening.

Top temperatures will range from 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south and east.

Winds will be mostly light west to southwesterly but moderate along Atlantic coasts or in afternoon sea breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy and misty with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures staying around 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.