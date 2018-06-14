Thursday's weather: Stormy start with sunny spells and scattered showers; Highest temperatures 15C to 19C

A Status Orange Wind Warning will remain in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo until 10am this morning.

Storm Hector is bringing wind speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with gusts of 110 to 125 km/hr.

Winds are highest in coastal areas – coinciding with high spring tides which will lead to a risk of coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

TODAY

A stormy start to the morning in the coastal counties of Connacht and Ulster with severe and potentially damaging gusts, as very strong southwest winds veer westerly.

It will be very windy elsewhere also, especially over the northern half of the country. From late morning onwards, winds will gradually ease.

Sunny spells and scattered showers today, heaviest in the west and north.

Highest temperatures 15C to 19C degrees.

TONIGHT

Clear spells and scattered showers tonight, mainly in the west and north.

Lowest temperatures of 8C to 10C degrees with moderate southwest breezes.