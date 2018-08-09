Thursday's weather: Showers to spread today, with temperatures up to 20°

Today

Sunny spells and scattered showers today.

The showers will be mainly in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster at first, but they will extend gradually eastwards as the day progresses.

Some of the showers will be heavy, with a slight risk of thunder, mainly in northern countries, but they will be more isolated in the east and south.

Maximum temperatures 16 to 20 Celsius, in mostly light to moderate, west to southwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight, there will be further scattered showers in Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster, but they will be well scattered elsewhere, with good clear spells.

Minimum temperatures 7 to 10 Celsius, in mostly light west to southwest breezes.