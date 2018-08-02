Thursday's weather: Rain forecast for many areas later, but largely dry in south and southeast

Today

Dry in many areas at first today, with just a little patchy drizzle.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend gradually from the Atlantic, persistent at times in the southwest, west and northwest and also in the northern half of Leinster later.

However, any rain or drizzle will be very patchy in the south and southeast, where it will be largely dry.

Misty in many areas, with hill and coastal fog. Quite warm and humid away from Atlantic coasts.

Maximum temperatures 17 to 23 Celsius, in light to moderate, south to southwest winds.

Tonight

Tonight will be cloudy and misty, with patches of rain and drizzle, but good dry intervals will develop in most areas.

Very mild and humid, with hill and coastal fog persisting.

Minimum temperatures 15 to 17 Celsius, in light south to southwest or variable breezes.