Thursday's weather: Rain and wind warnings remain in effect for southern coastal counties

Today

Wet and windy with heavy rain in many parts of the country at first but the rain will gradually break up during the morning; there will be further outbreaks also throughout the afternoon and evening.

Strong and gusty southeasterly winds will gradually ease through the day.

Highs of 6 to 8 degrees.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some patchy rain and drizzle overnight but good dry periods also.

Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Status Yellow - Rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Heavy rain will lead to accumulations between 25mm and 50mm.

Spot flooding possible. There is the potential for higher values in mountainous areas.

Warning valid until 6pm.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford

Southeasterly winds will reach mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h at times, with gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

Winds will be strongest along coastal areas.

Warning valid until 2pm.