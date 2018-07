TODAY

Mostly dry today with isolated light showers.

Variable cloud amounts, with the best of the sunshine expected in the south.

Any morning mist and drizzle patches will soon clear.

Highest temperatures of 17C to 20C in the north and northwest, but 21C to 24C degrees elsewhere.

TONIGHT

Dry tonight with a mix of cloud and clear spells. A few patches of mist will form in the near calm conditions.

Lowest temperatures of 9C to 13C.