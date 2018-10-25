Thursday's weather: Mostly cloudy with short sunny intervals; Highest temperatures 11C to 13C

TODAY

Mostly cloudy today with limited bright or short sunny intervals, especially in southern coastal counties.

Occasional light rain and drizzle will be largely restricted to western and northern counties - with rain becoming persistent along north-western coasts towards evening.

Top temperatures of 11C to 13C.

TONIGHT

A brief spell of persistent rain and drizzle will sweep south-eastwards over the country this evening, followed by cold clear spells and scattered showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy with the risk of hail and thunder, especially in the north and west.

Lowest temperatures 2C to 5C.