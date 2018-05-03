Thursday's weather: Mostly cloudy with rain clearing in the late afternoon; Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C

TODAY

Today will be mostly cloudy.

Rain and drizzle in the west will spread eastwards to all areas this morning and will continue for much of the day.

There will be some drier intervals also.

The rain and drizzle will clear through the late afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 14C with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a fair amount of dry weather and some patchy mist and drizzle.

Lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C.