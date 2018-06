Today

Other than isolated showers near south coasts, it'll be dry in most areas and very warm today.

Only small amounts of cloud and long sunny spells.

A chance of isolated thundery showers also in the north midlands and northwest later.

Highest temperatures 20 to 25 degrees. Light variable winds. Sea breezes making it fresher near shores.

Tonight

Dry and calm tonight. Some mist. Humid.

Lowest temperatures 10 to 14 degrees.