Thursday's weather: Cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers

Today

Today will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, especially in western and northern areas at first but becoming more widespread for a time and some will be heavy.

Cloud will increase from the Southwest during the day and outbreaks of rain will develop in parts of Kerry and south Cork during the evening.

Afternoon temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius and the fresh West to Northwest winds this morning will gradually decrease, becoming light and variable later in the day.

Tonight

Rain overnight in parts of Munster and south Leinster, will be heavy in places in temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

Drier elsewhere with some clear spells and well scattered showers and lows of 0 to 3 degrees Celsius with some ground frost.