Thursday's weather: Cold, sunny and mostly dry day

Today

This morning frost and fog will clear slowly as the southwesterly breezes remain light but winds will increase moderate west to northwesterly during the afternoon.

Some patches of fog may linger in the east and northeast until later.

It will be a cold, sunny and mostly dry day but scattered showers will affect the west and north.

Top temperatures generally 6 to 9 degrees, coldest in the north and east, but slightly colder where fog lingers.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells with perhaps just an isolated shower in the north.

Winds will be mostly light variable with some patches of mist or fog forming, but winds will increase moderate southerly later along Atlantic coasts.

It will become very cold with lowest temperatures falling to between zero and minus 4 degrees leading to a widespread frost and the risk of icy stretches.