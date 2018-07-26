Thursday's weather: Cloudy with some rain and sunny spells

Today

Today will be cloudy in the west with spells of rain.

Elsewhere it will stay mainly dry with sunny spells.

During the evening the rain will gradually move further eastwards.

Maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees over the western half of the country but it will become very warm in central and eastern counties with highest temperatures ranging 22 to 26 degrees.

Breezy for much of the day with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tonight

Outbreaks of rain will spread to eastern parts tonight while the west will become generally dry.

Lowest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

Southwest winds will be light to moderate.