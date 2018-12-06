Thursday's weather: Cloudy with outbreaks of rain; Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C

TODAY

Mostly cloudy this morning with outbreaks of rain accompanied by drizzle and mist.

The rain will ease and become patchy with good dry spells developing.

There will be a few sunny spells in the north and west as well.

Highest temperatures of 11C to 13C.

Southwest winds will freshen and heavier rain will return to the south and west this evening.

TONIGHT

Heavy rain and southwest gales will quickly extend countrywide early tonight.

Some severe gusts will occur in places - especially in the north and west.

Rain will clear to frequent blustery showers overnight.

Some showers will be squally with hail.

Lowest temperatures 4C to 7C.