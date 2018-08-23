Thursday's weather: Cloudy start with sunny spells developing; Highest temperatures 14C to 18C

TODAY

A cloudy start today with scattered outbreaks of rain, however, it will brighten up this afternoon some sunny spells developing.

Scattered showers will remain with some heavy downfalls in the afternoon across the north and northwest - with the small chance of thunder.

Moderate west winds will become gusty in showers.

Highest temperatures of 14C to 18C degrees; warmest in the southeast.

TONIGHT

Most areas dry tonight with clear spells, however, showers will continue near northwest coasts.

It will be a cool night with moderate to fresh, west to northwest winds.

Lowest temperatures 9C to 12C degrees.