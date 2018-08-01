Thursday's weather: Brighter spells with outbreaks of rain; Highest temperatures 17C to 20C

TODAY

Some brighter spells further east to begin the day.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move in across Connacht and Munster this morning and become widespread by midday - heavier bursts occurring through the day.

There will be some hill and coastal fog also.

Becoming breezy in moderate to fresh southerlies.

Highest temperatures will range from 17C to 20C.

TONIGHT

Rain and drizzle will tend to fragment overnight with somewhat drier conditions developing.

Further rainfalls will move in across Atlantic counties later. There will be some mist and fog as the southwest breezes ease off.

A relatively mild night follows with lowest temperatures of 14C to 16C.