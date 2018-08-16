Thursday's weather: Bright, fresh, breezy day with sunny spells and showers

Today

Today Thursday will be a bright, fresh, breezy day with sunny spells and showers.

Some of the showers will be heavy, especially across northern and western counties, with possibly some hail and thunder also.

Top temperatures of 15 to 19 C., in fresh to strong gusty westerly winds.

Tonight

Dry and fairly clear early tonight, but cloudy, misty weather, with persistent rain will spread in off the Atlantic later, to mainly affect the western half of the country before dawn.

Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 C.