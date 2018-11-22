Thursday's weather: Widespread showers early today, but sunny spells to develop later

Today

Widespread showers early today, some with thunder, but the showers will largely die out during the morning and sunny spells will develop.

Later in the day showers will return on south coasts.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Moderate easterly winds will be fresh to strong along the south coast.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry in most areas but in the south showers will merge into longer spells of rain.

Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, mildest on south coasts.

Moderate easterly winds will continue fresh to strong along the south coast.